10 Killed in Russian Strike on Apartment Building

Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 12 people, most of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the center of the country, officials said. The attacks included the first one against Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in nearly two months, although there were no reports of any targets hit. The city government said Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned drones over Kyiv. The strikes on the nine-story residential building in central Ukraine occurred in Uman, a city located around 134 miles south of Kyiv. Ten people died in that attack, according to Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. The Ukrainian national police said 17 people were wounded and three children were rescued from the rubble.

A 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter were also killed in the eastern city of Dnipro in another attack, regional Gov. Serhii Lysak said. The bombardment was nowhere near the war's sprawling front lines or active combat zones in eastern Ukraine, where a grinding war of attrition has taken hold, the AP reports. Moscow has frequently launched long-range missile attacks during the 14-month war, often indiscriminately hitting civilian areas. Ukrainian officials and analysts have alleged the strikes are part of a deliberate intimidation strategy by the Kremlin. Russia has denied its military aims at civilian targets.

In Kyiv, fragments from intercepted missiles or drones damaged power lines and a road in one neighborhood. No casualties were reported. The city's anti-aircraft system was activated, according to the Kyiv City Administration. The attack was the first on the capital since March 9. The attacks came as NATO announced that its allies and partner countries have delivered more than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine during Russia’s invasion and war, strengthening Kyiv's capabilities as it contemplates launching a counteroffensive. (On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had his first phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since the February 2022 invasion.)