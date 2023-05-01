"Let’s be honest: Nobody in the whole world thought we were going to win that series," says Matt Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers. His team pulled off a stunning NHL upset Sunday night by ousting the mighty Boston Bruins in overtime of Game 7, reports USA Today. The Bruins demolished the record books in the regular season, setting the mark for most points (135) and wins (62). The Panthers, meanwhile, snuck into the playoffs by a single point. But Florida's Carter Verhaeghe erased all that by scoring the winner in overtime. Watch it here.

“Game 7. Overtime win. Against pretty much the best team in regular-season history. It’s unreal,” said Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. Florida moves on to face Toronto in the second round of the playoffs. Boston, meanwhile, has to process that stunner. “It was an honor to coach that group,” said coach Jim Montgomery after the game, per the AP. “I know we didn’t get to where we wanted. I get that." It wasn't the night's only big upset, notes the Athletic. Over in the Western Conference, the Seattle Kraken (in only their second year) eliminated the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in another Game 7. (Read more Boston Bruins stories.)