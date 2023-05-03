Fungal Attacks Could Imperil Food Supply, Researchers Warn

Fungal disease is likely to become a greater global danger, especially to the food supply, say researchers who caution that inaction could result in a health catastrophe. Researchers issued an urgent warning about fungi, which destroy more crops than any other cause, in an article published Tuesday in Nature. They want to raise awareness of the problem, as a co-author noted the TV show The Last of Us has, the Guardian reports. "While that storyline is science fiction, we are warning that we could see a global health catastrophe caused by the rapid global spread of fungal infections," Exeter professor Sarah Gurr said. "The imminent threat here is not about zombies, but about global starvation."

Rising temperatures are greatly increasing the problem. Concerns include: