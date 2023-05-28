10 Most Trusted Brands in the US

Morning Consult is out with its annual survey of the most trusted brands in America, and two quick things stand out: Band-Aid is No. 1 for the second straight year, and Amazon (No. 3) cracked the top 10 for the first time, reports Insider. So why Band-Aid? "It has some of the values at its core about safety and care and wellbeing," says Morning Consult's Emily Moquin. "There's a very close linkage in our minds to jump from that to trust because this is a point where parents are helping their kids feel better, or we're taking care of our cuts and boo-boos." Here are the top 10:

Band-Aid ("net trust" score of 57.50) UPS (54.90) Amazon (54.51) Lysol (54.49) Kleenex (54.18) Cheerios (53.42) Visa (53.00) Dove (52.97) The Weather Channel (52.50) FedEx (52.17)

By country: The most trusted brands in other countries are Alipay in China, Toyota in Japan, PayPal in Germany, Google in India, Boots in the UK, Google in France, WhatsApp in Italy, Canadian Tire in Canada, and Samsung in South Korea.