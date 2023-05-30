Here's Your Feel-Good Celebrity Story of the Day

Jennifer Garner took Jennifer Lopez's kid along with hers to Disneyland
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 30, 2023 3:00 AM CDT
Seems Like Ben's Jens Are Cool With Each Other
Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Mother," Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Westwood Regency Village Theater.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

For anyone in need of an "aww," we present this story from TMZ: Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, apparently get along at least well enough for Garner to have taken Lopez's kid to Disneyland recently. As the gossip site explains, Garner chaperoned a trip including her own 14-year-old daughter with Affleck, Seraphina, and a group of friends including Lopez's child with Marc Anthony, 15-year-old Emme. Garner and Affleck also share daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 11, while Lopez and Anthony also have a son—Emme's twin, Max, Us reports. (Read more Jennifer Garner stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X