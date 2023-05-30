Here's Your Feel-Good Celebrity Story of the Day

For anyone in need of an "aww," we present this story from TMZ: Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, apparently get along at least well enough for Garner to have taken Lopez's kid to Disneyland recently. As the gossip site explains, Garner chaperoned a trip including her own 14-year-old daughter with Affleck, Seraphina, and a group of friends including Lopez's child with Marc Anthony, 15-year-old Emme. Garner and Affleck also share daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 11, while Lopez and Anthony also have a son—Emme's twin, Max, Us reports. (Read more Jennifer Garner stories.)