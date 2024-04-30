Anne Hathaway: I've Been Sober 5 Years

Anne Hathaway is five years sober, the actress reveals in a New York Times interview cited by outlets including E! and ET. Asked about turning 40 in 2022, she replied, "There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift." Hathaway, whose acclaimed and highly anticipated The Idea of You hits Amazon's Prime Video Thursday, also talked about her decision to quit drinking in a Vanity Fair interview back in March.