Well, the Entire Taylor Swift Album Charted on Billboard

Rumors of The Tortured Poets Department fatigue may have been greatly exaggerated: As Billboard reports, every single song on the double album that dropped April 19 has found a spot on the Hot 100, and she's dominating the entire top 14 slots. The No. 1 spot went to "Fortnight," with Post Malone, while the lowest she scored was No. 55, with "Robin." And while TTPD has 31 singles, Swift has 32 on the chart, owing to a resurgence of "Cruel Summer," sitting at No. 41. A look around, from Billboard and the Washington Post:

It's Swift's 14th No. 1 album. That ties Jay-Z, and leaves the pair second only to a little band called the Beatles. They have 19. TTPD debuted with the equivalent of 2.61 million album sales, notes the Post.

Charting 32 songs in a single week is a record for female artists. If she wants the overall record, she'll have to beat Morgan Wallen, who charted 36 songs in March 2023.

Swift has 26 songs in the Top 40, a new one-week record.

She has 15 songs in the Top 20, which ties Drake with his 2023 album, For All the Dogs.