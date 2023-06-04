10 Best US Cities for Hikers

Portland, Oregon, leads the way
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2023 6:05 AM CDT
10 Best US Cities for Hikers
   (Getty / lzf)

This weekend saw the celebration of National Trails Day (on Saturday), and Lawnstarter marked the occasion by ranking the best US cities for hikers. The site took into account a number of factors, including availability of trails, quality of trails, and climate. Here are the top 10 with their overall scores:

  1. Portland, Oregon, 59.18
  2. Phoenix, Arizona, 57.93
  3. Los Angeles, 57.66
  4. Honolulu, Hawaii, 57.03
  5. Tucson, Arizona, 56.94
  6. San Diego, California, 56.55
  7. Oakland, California, 55.64
  8. Salt Lake City, Utah, 55.54
  9. Colorado Springs, Colorado, 55.47
  10. Boise, Idaho, 54.17

  • Most hiking routes: Phoenix, Arizona; Tucson, Arizona; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; Portland, Oregon.
  • Fewest hiking routes: Elk Grove, California; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Warren, Michigan; Jersey City, New Jersey; McAllen, Texas.
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X