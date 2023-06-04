10 Best US Cities for Hikers

This weekend saw the celebration of National Trails Day (on Saturday), and Lawnstarter marked the occasion by ranking the best US cities for hikers. The site took into account a number of factors, including availability of trails, quality of trails, and climate. Here are the top 10 with their overall scores:

Portland, Oregon, 59.18 Phoenix, Arizona, 57.93 Los Angeles, 57.66 Honolulu, Hawaii, 57.03 Tucson, Arizona, 56.94 San Diego, California, 56.55 Oakland, California, 55.64 Salt Lake City, Utah, 55.54 Colorado Springs, Colorado, 55.47 Boise, Idaho, 54.17