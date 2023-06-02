Atlantic Hurricane Season Is Now Underway

It's time for residents along the southeastern US coastlines to make sure their storm plans are in place: The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season formally got underway Thursday, and the AP rounds up some things to know:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted in late May a 40% chance of 2023 being a near-normal hurricane season, a 30% chance of an above-average season, which has more storms than usual, and a 30% chance of a below-normal season, which has fewer. Specifics: “We're expecting a busy season with 12 to 17 named storms,” said Mike Brennan, the new director at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, adding that five to nine of those storms could become hurricanes, with one to four growing into major hurricanes.