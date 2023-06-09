Netflix Signups Surged After Crackdown Began

Netflix's crackdown on password sharing might have caused some grumbling—and some digs from Blockbuster, among others—but the move has paid off, according to Antenna, a streaming analytics company. Antenna says that after Netflix started sending users emails about the new rules on May 23, subscriber growth surged even more than it did during the early weeks of the pandemic, with almost 100,000 new subscriptions created on May 26 and 27. The four days after May 23 was the best period for new Netflix subscriptions Antenna has seen in its four-and-a-half years of tracking the company, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Netflix now charges users outside a household who share the household's account $7.99 per month, $2 less than a regular subscription, the Journal reports. The company's share price has risen by more than 15% since the crackdown began and it's up more than 40% since the start of the year. MarketWatch reports that according to market research firm YipitData, American Netflix users have so far been less inclined than users in Canada to cancel their subscriptions because of the rules change. (Read more Netflix stories.)