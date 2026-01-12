Here Are Your Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks

Ariana Grande said goodbye to her Wicked character Glinda's pink and went dark in a black voluminous ball gown Sunday for the Golden Globes. Like Grande, several celebrities kept it classic in black on the red carpet, the AP reports. Teyana Taylor and Jenna Ortega took risks with their black dresses. Taylor wore a custom slinky Schiaparelli gown in black that showed off some skin and featured a deep low-cut back with a glittery low-hanging bow. Also in black, but keeping it goth, Ortega wore a Dilara Findikoglu gown with black shoulder tassels and cut outs, and Lisa of Blackpink choose a semi-sheer look by Jacquemus. Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Mia Goth were also in black. Some, including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, and Natasha Lyonne, donned anti-ICE pins to protest the death of a Minneapolis woman at the hands of immigration officers, the AP reports.

Nikki Glaser, who is hosting for the second time, brought some color to the carpet where she wore a strapless satin blush-pink corseted satin gown with a full skirt by Zuhair Murad. Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku stunned in a flowy yellow Matthew Reisman gown. The mother-to-be revealed her baby bump on the carpet. Mosaku's costar Hailee Steinfeld also showed off her pregnant figure on the carpet in a peach colored gown. Actor Claire Danes eschewed the academic laid back tailored looks of her "Beast in Me" character for an effortlessly elegant, couture gown designed by her close friend Zac Posen for GapStudio. Posen and Danes' friendship and creative collaboration began in high school, and Posen has been dressing the star ever since.

The male nominees didn't stray too far from traditional looks. Colman Domingo pared down his typical colorful suits for a black suited look adorned with silver leaves by Valentino. Timothée Chalamet, nominated for Marty Supreme, has become one-to-watch for his fashionable choices over the years. Chalamet wore a black velvet suit. Chalamet's partner of three years, Kylie Jenner, did not walk the carpet with the actor but viewers captured her in a silver snug dress. Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams brought the cummerbund back but with a laid-back twist. The breakout star paired a white-peak lapel dinner jacket with an unbuttoned silk shirt. Williams' co-star Connor Storrie walked the carpet in a tuxedo jacket by Saint Laurent and paired it with a black tie and sunglasses—and plastered his trademark curly locks into a shaggy, retro-inspired mullet. See those looks and others in our gallery. (Or check out the night's winners here or Glaser's monologue here.)