George Soros Hands Control of $25B Empire to His Son

George Soros' $25 billion empire will now be run by his 37-year-old son, Alex Soros. The elder Soros, a financier, philanthropist, Democratic "megadonor," and longtime subject of far-right conspiracy theories, previously said he didn't want any of his five children to take over from him, per Axios. But in a father-son interview with the Wall Street Journal published Sunday, the pair confirm that the board of Soros' nonprofit Open Society Foundations elected Alex Soros to replace his father as chairman in December, and that the younger Soros is also now president of Soros' super PAC. He is also on the investment committee overseeing Soros Fund Management, which plans to direct most of its $25 billion to OSF while reserving $125 million for the super PAC.

Axios notes it's not yet clear "whether Alex Soros is as interested in the hedge-fund side of the operation as his father," but as for the philanthropy and political contributions, Alex makes it clear that he is just as interested in backing liberal causes as his father. In fact, "I'm more political," he tells the Journal, and plans to embrace causes including voting and abortion rights. "As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he adds. See the full interview here. (Read more George Soros stories.)