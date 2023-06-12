An Incredible Putt, Then an Incredible Tackle

Pro golfer Adam Hadwin had good reason to celebrate—his friend and fellow Canadian, Nick Taylor, had just won the Canadian Open with an astonishing 72-foot eagle putt. But when Hadwin began spraying Taylor with champagne on the 18th hole Sunday, a security guard leveled him with a tackle more suited to the Canadian Football League than to golf, reports CBS Sports. Watch it here.

Hadwin had finished his own round hours earlier, and Golf.com points out the problem: "At 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, Hadwin in street clothes doesn’t necessarily scream 'professional athlete,'" and the guard in question thought he was an ordinary schlub. Line of the day goes to Hadwin's wife, Jessica, who tweeted an update Sunday night that her husband was fine: "I’m thrilled to report that (Hadwin) is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled." (Read more golf stories.)