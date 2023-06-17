Kourtney Kardashian is with child. The 44-year-old TV personality broke the news to her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, on Friday night, and in the most public way—at one of his band's concerts. The group was playing at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, and Kardashian was in the audience to take in the show. In a video Kardashian shared to her Instagram, the band came back to the stage after a break, with Kardashian standing near the stage and jumping up and down, holding a sign that read "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT."

Barker apparently didn't notice at first, until his bandmates started saying, "Hey, Travis" and "Someone's having a baby." The camera then panned to the 47-year-old drummer, who came out from behind his drum set and leaped down onto the floor near the stage to embrace his wife as the crowd went wild. Singer Mark Hoppus also came down off the stage to hug Kardashian. HuffPost notes that the way Kardashian let her husband know the news appeared to be a takeoff on his band's "All the Small Things" music video, in which a fan holds up a yellow sign that also says "Travis I'm Pregnant" (check it out here at 2:30).

The couple, who were married in May of last year, already share six kids between them: Kardashian's three children with ex Scott Disick, Barker's two kids with former wife Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter via his marriage to Moakler, per People. The magazine notes that the pregnancy news comes after Kardashian announced in May that she and Barker had stopped undergoing IVF treatments but hoped to still have a baby. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us," Kardashian said at the time on an episode of The Kardashians. "If that's a baby, I believe it will happen." (Read more Kourtney Kardashian stories.)