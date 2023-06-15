Alleged Killer of Mother, Grandfather Is Dead Now, Too

A 29-year-old Vermont man has died in prison while awaiting trial in the high-profile death of his mother. Nathan Carman was found dead in his cell at a federal prison in Keene, New Hampshire, reports WMUR. He was alone at the time, and authorities have not revealed the cause of death. Carman was accused of killing both his mother, Linda Carman, and his grandfather, John Chakalos, in a scheme to get insurance and inheritance money, reports CNN. His upcoming trial, however, was to focus only on his mother's death in 2016.

Prosecutors say he arranged a fishing trip with Linda Carman off the coast of New England and killed her at sea, though he was not charged with her murder until last year. He was found drifting in a life raft eight days after they set out, per CNN, and his mother's body was never found. Authorities also accused Carman of fatally shooting his wealthy grandfather in 2013, though he had not been charged in that case.

One of his attorneys tells the AP that Carman was in "good spirits" when they spoke on Wednesday. “We were prepared to start picking a jury on Oct. 10," says Martin Minnella, "and we were confident we were going to win. It’s just a tragedy, a tragedy.” Carman's three aunts—the surviving daughters of Chakalos—asked for privacy "while we process this shocking news and its impact on the tragic events surrounding the last several years.” (Read more Vermont stories.)