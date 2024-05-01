NY Prosecutors Will Retry Weinstein

On Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein made his first appearance since his New York conviction was overturned —and he has plenty more court dates to come. Prosecutors confirmed that they plan to try Weinstein again this fall, NBC News reports. "We think early fall date, possibly as early as September for a trial," assistant DA Nicole Blumberg told Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Curtis Farber. The judge said he would set a trial date for after the Labor Day holiday and set a discovery hearing for May 29. He remanded Weinstein into custody, a decision defense lawyers had argued against, citing health issues, reports Fox News .

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years. "We believe in this case and will be retrying this case," Blumberg said. She said that despite defense claims, there was "nothing consensual" about his conduct. Blumberg said that one accuser, Jessica Mann, is prepared to testify again, the AP reports. Mann was in court Wednesday. Gloria Allred, a lawyer for the second woman, Mimi Haley, said her client was traumatized by testifying in 2020 and hasn't decided whether she will do so again. Weinstein, 72, was hospitalized for tests on Friday. He was taken back to the hospital after Wednesday's hearing. (More Harvey Weinstein stories.)