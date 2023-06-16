Tourists Attacked in Germany Were Recent Illinois Grads

The 30-year-old American tourist facing murder and attempted murder charges in Germany told two fellow US tourists to follow him to a secret viewpoint from which they could view a famous castle—it inspired the one in Disney's Cinderella—before allegedly pushing both over a steep cliff, reports CBS News. The unidentified suspect, who was shown being led away from the scene by police, allegedly pushed a 22-year-old woman from a hiking trail near Neuschwanstein Castle before attempting to sexually assault her 21-year-old friend, whom he also allegedly pushed. Both women fell some 165 feet, per the Guardian.

The younger of the two women was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her friend, who reportedly suffered only minor injuries, likely would've died, too, had it not been for a fallen tree, which appeared to have stopped her from descending "a much steeper portion of the cliff," per the Daily Mail. The women have been identified as Eva Liu, 21, and Kelsey Chang, 22, recent graduates of the University of Illinois, reports WCIA. "Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome," said university spokesperson Robin Kaler in a statement.

On Friday, authorities asked that anyone who may have photographic or video evidence related to the attack submit it to a website, which has seen about a dozen submissions so far, per the Guardian. Police said the suspect and the victims were "staying east of the Marienbrücke," a bridge spanning a gorge that is known for its views of Neuschwanstein, and "may have been walking together or separately." Though they apparently didn't know each other previously, all three were reportedly staying at Munich's Seibel Hotel and were on the same organized tour to Neuschwanstein Castle in the Swabia region of Bavaria, close to the Austrian border. (Read more Germany stories.)