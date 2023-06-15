Cops: Female US Tourist Killed in Germany

An American man has been arrested in the death of a US tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope, authorities said Thursday. The incident near the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein, per the AP. The 30-year-old man met the two female tourists, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint, police said in a statement.

He then “physically attacked” the younger woman, police said. When her companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a steep slope. The assailant then appears to have attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well. She fell nearly 165 feet, ending up close to her friend. A mountain rescue team reached both women. The 22-year-old was “responsive” and taken to a hospital, police said; a helicopter carried the 21-year-old to a different hospital with serious injuries, and she died there overnight.

The suspect left the scene but was arrested quickly nearby. Police said the man they arrested was American and described him as also a tourist; prosecutors said the women were fellow US citizens. The 22-year-old remained hospitalized Thursday, according to prosecutors. A judge in nearby Kempten on Thursday ordered the suspect held pending a potential indictment—a process that can take months—and he was taken to jail. He is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offense. Police said they were trying to reconstruct exactly what happened and called for any witnesses to come forward.