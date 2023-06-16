Fox Producer Is Out Over 'Wannabe Dictator' Chyron

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson says a producer from his time at the network resigned this week after airing a chyron referring to President Biden as a "wannabe dictator," reports Deadline. The caption aired Tuesday night on a split screen featuring Biden and Donald Trump, who had been arraigned hours earlier. "Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested," it read. Carlson didn't mention the producer by name, but the Daily Beast reports it was former Tucker Carlson Tonight managing editor Alexander McCaskill.

The DB says it confirmed McCaskill's exit by looking at his Instagram feed, where he said he was no longer with Fox. “I asked them to let me go, and they finally did," he wrote. The chyron wasn't on air for long, but screenshots went viral on social media, and the news channel later said it was addressing the incident. Commenting on his Twitter show, Carlson said network heads "scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen," adding that the producer resigned "less than 24 hours" later.

Fox News hasn't addressed the matter since its statement acknowledging the chyron. Forbes points out there were other chyrons on the same broadcast that were similar but did not receive the same notice, such as one referring to special counsel Jack Smith as "the man who is out to get Trump." The outlet notes that Trump's once-close relationship with Fox has soured in recent years, particularly over its election-night calls in 2020. Still, the former president appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox show recently, suggesting a thaw. (Read more Fox News stories.)