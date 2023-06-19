Man Fatally Plunges From Grand Canyon's Skywalk

33-year-old's body was recovered
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 19, 2023 12:30 AM CDT
People walk across the Grand Canyon Skywalk on Hualapai reservation Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in northwestern Arizona.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

A 33-year-old man fell to his death from the Grand Canyon's Skywalk earlier this month, authorities say. The unidentified man went over the edge at the Grand Canyon West Skywalk around 9am on June 5, AZCentral reports. The U-shaped glass bridge, which does have glass fences that are more than 5 feet tall, extends 70 feet away from the canyon wall so viewers can peer down 4,000 feet to the Colorado River, CNN reports. Details of the incident are not clear, but the Mohave County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post about it includes a reminder that anyone who needs help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and the AZCentral article includes a long list of resources for Arizonans including the Trevor Project Lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth.

“Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the sheriff's office says in its post, and the man's body was later recovered and transferred to the Hualapai Nation, a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in northwestern Arizona that manages the Skywalk. An investigation is ongoing. (The suicide prevention lifeline can also now be reached via call or text at 988.)

