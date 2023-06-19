Hours-Long Manhunt, Chase Ends With 2 State Troopers Shot, One Fatally

A man drove his pickup truck to Pennsylvania State Police barracks Saturday morning and started shooting into parked cars in an incident that ended with two state troopers shot, one fatally, authorities say. Suspect Brandon Stine, 38, first started shooting into marked police cars with a long rifle at the Lewistown station, CNN reports. Authorities say he fled the scene in the truck and a manhunt was launched, with State Trooper Lt. James Wagner locating him by early afternoon and exchanging gunfire with him. Wagner was shot, and remained in critical condition Sunday night. State Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was ambushed by Stine while he was driving hours later, authorities say. Stine shot through the 29-year-old's windshield, killing him, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In what police described as "a game of cat and mouse," Stine was chased by police for hours, with the chase ultimately going through a residential area and parking lot, where another shootout between the suspect and authorities ensued while patrons of a nearby restaurant were in the parking lot, authorities say. "Our troopers put themselves between those people and, and by force with their vehicles and by engaging him, forced him away from the business," a police lieutenant colonel says, describing the gunfight as "one of the most intense, unbelievable" ones he's ever seen. (Rougeau has been variously reported as being killed either before or during this gunfight.) Stine was eventually cornered against a row of trees and police fatally shot him. No motive is yet known. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)