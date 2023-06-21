Here Are the Most 'Made-in-America' Vehicles

Looking for a new set of wheels that will make you feel extra patriotic? Buy a Tesla—at least, one of the models that dominate the top four slots in Cars.com's most "American-made" vehicles index. Auto production in the US adds a big boost to the national economy, via cash used to purchase vehicles "made in America," as well as through job creation, per Axios. Cars.com used five criteria to see just how American your future car, SUV, minivan, or truck may be: what percentage of US and Canadian parts were used; nation of original for available engines; nation of origin for available transmissions; location of final assembly; and US manufacturing workers relative to the automaker's footprint. Tesla's Model Y takes the top spot, with three others right behind it. See which other vehicles made the top 10:

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Honda Passport Volkswagen ID.4 Honda Odyssey Acura MDX Honda Ridgeline Acura RDX