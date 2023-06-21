US /
One Automaker Rules the Most 'Made-in-America' Vehicles

Tesla takes up top 4 spots in Cars.com ranking, starting with its Model Y
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 21, 2023 5:50 PM CDT
Here Are the Most 'Made-in-America' Vehicles
Screenshot from a review of the Tesla Model Y.   (YouTube/JSL Review)

Looking for a new set of wheels that will make you feel extra patriotic? Buy a Tesla—at least, one of the models that dominate the top four slots in Cars.com's most "American-made" vehicles index. Auto production in the US adds a big boost to the national economy, via cash used to purchase vehicles "made in America," as well as through job creation, per Axios. Cars.com used five criteria to see just how American your future car, SUV, minivan, or truck may be: what percentage of US and Canadian parts were used; nation of original for available engines; nation of origin for available transmissions; location of final assembly; and US manufacturing workers relative to the automaker's footprint. Tesla's Model Y takes the top spot, with three others right behind it. See which other vehicles made the top 10:

  1. Tesla Model Y
  2. Tesla Model 3
  3. Tesla Model X
  4. Tesla Model S
  5. Honda Passport
  6. Volkswagen ID.4
  7. Honda Odyssey
  8. Acura MDX
  9. Honda Ridgeline
  10. Acura RDX
Read the full Cars.com report here. (Read more cars stories.)

