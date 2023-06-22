Days After Phone Was Hurled, Another Onstage Assault

Days after an audience member threw a cellphone that hit singer Bebe Rexha as she performed a concert, another singer has been assaulted onstage. At her Los Angeles show Tuesday, singer Ava Max says a concertgoer ran onstage and slapped her as she sang, CBS News reports. "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," Max tweeted after the show. NBC News has video of the stage rusher slapping Max's face as he's pulled away by security. Max continued performing afterward. Meanwhile, the concertgoer accused of throwing his phone at Rexha pleaded not guilty Monday; his lawyer says the suspect's "sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake." (Read more Ava Max stories.)