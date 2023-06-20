Concertgoer Who Allegedly Threw Phone at Bebe Rexha Arrested

The concertgoer accused of throwing a phone that hit singer Bebe Rexha in the face as she performed in New York Sunday night has been identified and arrested. Police say that after his arrest, Nicolas Malvagna, 27, told them, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny." He faces two counts of assault in the three degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Rexha needed three stitches above her eye, sources say. She posted a picture of her injury and black eye to Instagram Monday captioned, "Im good." Fans were not happy, the New York Post reports. "We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that???" one wrote on Twitter. Earlier in the concert, Rexha stopped mid-song at one point to ask security to break up a fight between members of the audience: "Halfway through the set and people are already fighting … welcome to New York," she said. (Read more Bebe Rexha stories.)