Concertgoer Who Allegedly Threw Phone at Bebe Rexha Arrested

Singer posts photo of her injuries, says she's 'good'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 20, 2023 12:30 AM CDT
Concertgoer Who Allegedly Threw Phone at Bebe Rexha Arrested
Bebe Rexha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 25, 2023.   (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The concertgoer accused of throwing a phone that hit singer Bebe Rexha in the face as she performed in New York Sunday night has been identified and arrested. Police say that after his arrest, Nicolas Malvagna, 27, told them, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny." He faces two counts of assault in the three degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Rexha needed three stitches above her eye, sources say. She posted a picture of her injury and black eye to Instagram Monday captioned, "Im good." Fans were not happy, the New York Post reports. "We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that???" one wrote on Twitter. Earlier in the concert, Rexha stopped mid-song at one point to ask security to break up a fight between members of the audience: "Halfway through the set and people are already fighting … welcome to New York," she said. (Read more Bebe Rexha stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X