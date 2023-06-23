Beijing Just Had Its Hottest-Ever June Day

China's capital raised its hot weather warning to red, the highest on the scale, Thursday as temperatures set a new record for June. Temperatures recorded at Beijing's main weather station hit 41.1 degrees Celsius—106 degrees Fahrenheit—on Thursday, the highest since detailed records began in 1961, CNN reports. Other weather stations in the city recorded even higher temperatures, making it the hottest place in the country. Red heat warnings were also issued in other northern China cities, including Tianjin. China's National Meteorological Center said heat records were broken in 17 places Thursday.

"This station has only hit temperatures exceeding 41C three times since records began," said the weather service in Beijing, warning that "baking heat" will continue for days. "It never used to get this hot in June before, but now it's so hot my hands are trembling," a user on the Weibo social media platform wrote, per the Guardian. The heat wave comes as other Asian countries are experiencing record temperatures. In China this year, new heat records were set starting in March. The extreme heat is believed to have killed many farm animals. (Read more China stories.)