SCOTUS Delivers Good News to Black Voters in Louisiana

The unsigned order follows the court's rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the decision in Alabama. In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act. The Louisiana case had been appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, when the high court put the case on hold. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year's congressional elections. A mostly Black district could deliver another congressional seat to Democrats. Also Monday:

The court left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school. Details here.

The court left in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss. Details here.

The court dismissed a case it had planned to hear about limits on lawsuits filed by members of Congress against the federal government, in a dispute that involved the former Trump International Hotel in Washington. Details here.