DeSantis Says He'll Finish Border Wall

Donald Trump's campaign accused Ron DeSantis of "copying and pasting" the former president's ideas Monday after the Florida governor announced immigration policies including finishing the wall along the border with Mexico. Speaking in Eagle Pass, Texas, DeSantis also called for the end of birthright citizenship for the children of people in the country illegally and for the end of "catch and release" policies that discharge undocumented immigrants while they await court hearings, Politico reports. Earlier Monday, his campaign released "Build The Wall. No Excuses" merchandise, reports the AP .

DeSantis' promise to get tough on border security reflects what the Washington Post describes as the "fundamental pitch" of his campaign: that " he will deliver the ideology of Donald Trump with better follow-through." "I have listened to people in DC for years and years and years, going back decades—Republicans and Democrats—always chirping about this yet never actually bringing the issue to a conclusion," DeSantis said Monday. He noted that more immigrant were deported in Barack Obama's first term than in Trump's four years as president.

In a Truth Social post, Trump boasted about his big lead in the polls and said the "DeSanctus" speech "was just a rehash of all the things" he did to have the "safest and strongest" border in US history. Politico reports that DeSantis is also being criticized in New Hampshire, where his campaign event Tuesday clashes with the annual fundraising dinner of a major Republican women's group, which is being headlined by Trump. "It's the worst strategic move he has exhibited thus far," said GOP strategist Mike Dennehy, who is based in the state. "It's just stupid, actually. You don't take on the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women."