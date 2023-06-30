Paintings Are Part of Child Support Deal for Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden has reached a settlement with Lunden Roberts, the mother of their 4-year-old daughter, on child support payments. The amount of the agreed-upon payments was redacted from an Arkansas court filing released on Thursday, Politico reports. But the filing said artwork painted by Biden will be included. The terms call for the president's son to "assign" some of the paintings to his daughter. The girl will select paintings to be sent to her or to a gallery chosen by her mother, the court filing says. The child is free to keep or sell the art; the number of paintings to be turned over also was redacted.
The dispute dates to 2019, per CNN. After denying paternity, Biden agreed in 2020 to pay $20,000 per month once a DNA test confirmed he's the girl's father; he's been trying to reduce that amount. Roberts is abandoning her attempt to change her daughter's last name to Biden, the filing says. Hunter Biden began painting as part of his effort to deal with alcohol and drug addiction. A gallery appraised his artwork at $75,000 and $500,000 apiece, which has raised ethical concerns about the potential motives of buyers. Roberts said in court filings this spring that Hunter Biden "has never seen or contacted" his daughter. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)