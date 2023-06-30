Paintings Are Part of Child Support Deal for Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden has reached a settlement with Lunden Roberts, the mother of their 4-year-old daughter, on child support payments. The amount of the agreed-upon payments was redacted from an Arkansas court filing released on Thursday, Politico reports. But the filing said artwork painted by Biden will be included. The terms call for the president's son to "assign" some of the paintings to his daughter. The girl will select paintings to be sent to her or to a gallery chosen by her mother, the court filing says. The child is free to keep or sell the art; the number of paintings to be turned over also was redacted.