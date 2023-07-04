Journalist Jailed Since March Finally Gets 2nd Consular Visit

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Monday was allowed to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage. Tracy last visited Gershkovich in April, the AP reports. The US has been asking for weeks for access to the journalist, the WSJ reports. The 31-year-old US citizen was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30. "Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," the State Department said in a statement. "US Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family, and we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access."