TweetDeck Is Going Behind a Paywall

Soon, it will be available only to those who pay for verified 'Twitter Blue' status
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2023 1:00 AM CDT
Not a Twitter Blue Subscriber? Say Goodbye to TweetDeck
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Like using TweetDeck? Well, you can say goodbye to it, unless you've been (or are willing to start) shelling out $11 per month for Twitter Blue, the social network's new, and controversial, subscription service that is now required in order to be a "verified" user. In what the Guardian calls the "latest dramatic change" to Twitter since Elon Musk bought it, the company announced Monday that TweetDeck, a previously free online dashboard that allowed users to easily organize and monitor accounts they follow, will soon only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers. The change, which the Verge calls a "heartbreaking" one, goes into effect in 30 days.

story continues below

TweetDeck had been experiencing some major problems of late, and Twitter is launching what it calls a "new, improved" version of the tool to address those. Two sources tell the Verge all users will be forced to switch over to the updated version starting this week (and if you want more details on what was apparently causing all the TweetDeck issues, see more at the Verge.) In addition to putting TweetDeck behind a paywall, there was some concern on Twitter that the "new, improved" version actually "sucks" and is "terrible." The Guardian lists a few other "drastic" changes Twitter has recently announced, including unverified accounts being limited to viewing just 1,000 tweets a day, though Musk says that's a "temporary emergency measure" to battle data scraping. (Read more Twitter stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X