TweetDeck Is Going Behind a Paywall

Like using TweetDeck? Well, you can say goodbye to it, unless you've been (or are willing to start) shelling out $11 per month for Twitter Blue, the social network's new, and controversial, subscription service that is now required in order to be a "verified" user. In what the Guardian calls the "latest dramatic change" to Twitter since Elon Musk bought it, the company announced Monday that TweetDeck, a previously free online dashboard that allowed users to easily organize and monitor accounts they follow, will soon only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers. The change, which the Verge calls a "heartbreaking" one, goes into effect in 30 days.

TweetDeck had been experiencing some major problems of late, and Twitter is launching what it calls a "new, improved" version of the tool to address those. Two sources tell the Verge all users will be forced to switch over to the updated version starting this week (and if you want more details on what was apparently causing all the TweetDeck issues, see more at the Verge.) In addition to putting TweetDeck behind a paywall, there was some concern on Twitter that the "new, improved" version actually "sucks" and is "terrible." The Guardian lists a few other "drastic" changes Twitter has recently announced, including unverified accounts being limited to viewing just 1,000 tweets a day, though Musk says that's a "temporary emergency measure" to battle data scraping. (Read more Twitter stories.)