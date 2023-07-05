Just a couple of months ago, it seemed like the death knell had sounded for Jenny Craig, the weight loss giant that declared bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering after four decades in the industry. But in recent weeks, the Jenny Craig website shared some "big news," just without much in the way of specifics: "Jenny Craig will be coming to your home this fall." Now, MarketWatch reports that's true thanks to Wellful, the owner of onetime competitor Nutrisystem; it has scooped up the Jenny Craig brand and will launch a reboot involving direct-to-consumer delivery.

Wellful didn't say how much it forked over to purchase the rights to Jenny Craig's intellectual property, but court documents dated June 2 and cited by NBC News note the value could run as high as $10 million. Wellful CEO Brandon Adcock tells the outlet that Jenny Craig will now transition to a digital/e-commerce platform, offering meals delivered to customers' homes, as well as its signature personalized coaching sessions—except now, instead of taking place at physical locations nationwide, they'll happen virtually.

Nutrisystem itself currently offers meals geared for weight loss, but not the custom coaching, Adcock notes. He adds that Jenny Craig prices won't diverge too much from what they were before the company went bankrupt, though he didn't elaborate. NBC reports that Jenny Craig's online forums are still buzzing, with "nostalgic" former customers continuing to interact and even coming up with recipes to share that emulate their favorite Jenny Craig meals. Adcock says ex-patrons have since been notified in those forums, and via email, about the relaunch. "Our goal is just treat them as best we can to win back their business," he says. (Read more Jenny Craig stories.)