In Jenin, 'It's Honestly Difficult to Calculate the Damages'

Palestinian residents of the Jenin refugee camp encountered scenes of widespread destruction Wednesday as they emerged from their homes and returned from nearby shelters following the most intense Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades. The two-day offensive was meant to crack down on Palestinian militants who are housed in the Jenin camp and nearby area after a series of recent attacks. Israel destroyed the camp's narrow roads and alleyways, sent thousands of people fleeing their homes, and killed 12 Palestinians—most verified to be militant fighters, per Reuters; one Israeli soldier was also killed. More: