Report: Philadelphia Suspect Made Bizarre Claims to Cops

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect Kimbrady Carriker made some bizarre statements to police after he was cornered and arrested Monday night, sources tell the Philadelphia Inquirer . Carriker, who was arraigned on charges including five counts of murder on Wednesday, claimed the mass shooting was an effort to help the city address gun violence, saying "all these guys are out there killing people," the sources say. He also claimed that Yahweh—the Hebrew name for God—would be sending more people to "help," according to the Inquirer's sources.

The sources say Carriker told the officers who arrested him that they had done a good job, but he declined to give investigators any more information after making the Yahweh claim. NBC Philadelphia reports that the 40-year-old "sat stoically, mostly with arms crossed" during his arraignment Wednesday and only spoke to answer "yes" or "no" to understanding the charges against him, which also include attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges. Police say Carriker used an AR-style rifle and wore a ski mask and body armor during the mass shooting.

Police identified the five people killed as 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis, and 15-year-old Daujan Brown, who were shot in the streets of the Kingsessing neighborhood, and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah, who was shot in a home, the AP reports. Homicide unit commander Ernest Ransom said investigators believe Wamah was the first victim to be killed but the last to be found. Two children, boys ages 2 and 13, were shot in the legs in the rampage, which investigators believe was a random act of violence. (Read more Philadelphia stories.)