Thumbs-Up Emoji Costs Farmer $61K

A Canadian farmer is out more than $61,000 after a judge in Saskatchewan ruled that a thumbs-up emoji he sent a client amounted to a contractual agreement—which the farmer then failed to deliver on. Kent Mickleborough, a grain buyer, first texted in March of 2021 regarding an order of 94 tons of flax at about $13 a bushel for delivery in November, the CBC reports. He later spoke to farmer Chris Achter on the phone about the order, and still later texted Achter a picture of a contract for the November delivery along with the message, "please confirm flax contract." That's when Achter sent the thumbs-up emoji. The flax, however, was not delivered in November, which is when Mickleborough took the matter to court, the BBC reports.