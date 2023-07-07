Thumbs-Up Emoji Costs Farmer $61K

Farmer fined $61K after judge determines emoji constitutes a signature
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 7, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
Thumbs-Up Emoji Costs Farmer $61K
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / Preto_perola)

A Canadian farmer is out more than $61,000 after a judge in Saskatchewan ruled that a thumbs-up emoji he sent a client amounted to a contractual agreement—which the farmer then failed to deliver on. Kent Mickleborough, a grain buyer, first texted in March of 2021 regarding an order of 94 tons of flax at about $13 a bushel for delivery in November, the CBC reports. He later spoke to farmer Chris Achter on the phone about the order, and still later texted Achter a picture of a contract for the November delivery along with the message, "please confirm flax contract." That's when Achter sent the thumbs-up emoji. The flax, however, was not delivered in November, which is when Mickleborough took the matter to court, the BBC reports.

story continues below

Achter's explanation of the thumbs-up was that, "I did not have time to review the Flax Contract and merely wanted to indicate that I did receive his text message." But Mickleborough argued that during their business relationship, Achter had previously agreed to contracts via text, so he thought the deal was done. The judge agreed with him, ruling an emoji could be used as a digital signature, and fining Achter for failing to fulfill the contract. (Read more emoji stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X