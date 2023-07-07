Steve-O of Jackass Fame Jumps From London's Tower Bridge

Steve-O was detained by police in London after his latest stunt. The Jackass star on Thursday jumped from the city's famous Tower Bridge, near the Tower of London, and into the River Thames below (which he said was filthy). He was detained by police almost immediately and he says he spent much of the afternoon being questioned in a cop car, TMZ reports. Police were concerned, he says, that the stunt would encourage people to attempt suicide by leaping from the bridge. Ultimately, however, they let him go. Steve-O also jumped from a double-decker bus in the city, which he said was worse than the bridge jump.

He's in England for his Bucket List Tour, and he recently told Metro UK that the "multimedia comedy show" will include videos and stories about stunts that even Jackass wouldn't allow. "I taped a bunch of forbidden s--- that I call my Bucket List. Really illegal, over-the-line stuff that we wouldn't have been allowed to do for Jackass," he says. "It's properly triple X-rated." Steve-O was born Stephen Glover in Wimbledon, and spent much of his adolescence in London before returning to the US for college. "I'm profoundly grateful for it because in America where everything's so spread out, life doesn't really begin until you turn 16 and get a car. But all the public transport and lack of parental supervision roaming around London made me a free spirit," he says. (Read more Steve-O stories.)