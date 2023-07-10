Attack on Ukrainian Aid Site: 'Another War Crime'

4 are dead, 13 injured, with dozens trapped under rubble in front-line town in Zaporizhzhia region
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 10, 2023 8:29 AM CDT
Ukraine: Russian Shelling Kills 4 at Humanitarian Aid Site
A woman carries bread and water on a bike after receiving humanitarian aid in Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, on April 28.   (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

In the town of Orikhiv, located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, people knew to head to one particular two-story school building for food, water, and other supplies doled out as humanitarian aid. Ukrainian officials now say that building was attacked by Russia on Sunday, leaving four dead and at least 13 injured in the front-line town, reports the Moscow Times. Local police said in a Monday statement that dozens of people remain trapped in the rubble, per Politico EU.

story continues below

Regional Gov. Yuriy Malashko said that a guided aviation bomb was used in the attack, which is said to have taken place around 1:20pm local time on Sunday. Per Reuters, Malashko noted on the Telegram messaging app that those killed included a man and three women, all in their 40s. Ukraine's general prosecutor says it has launched a criminal probe into the incident. "Russians have committed another war crime," Malashko said in his post, per Politico. (Read more Ukraine stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X