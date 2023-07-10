Ukraine: Russian Shelling Kills 4 at Humanitarian Aid Site

In the town of Orikhiv, located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, people knew to head to one particular two-story school building for food, water, and other supplies doled out as humanitarian aid. Ukrainian officials now say that building was attacked by Russia on Sunday, leaving four dead and at least 13 injured in the front-line town, reports the Moscow Times . Local police said in a Monday statement that dozens of people remain trapped in the rubble, per Politico EU .

Regional Gov. Yuriy Malashko said that a guided aviation bomb was used in the attack, which is said to have taken place around 1:20pm local time on Sunday. Per Reuters, Malashko noted on the Telegram messaging app that those killed included a man and three women, all in their 40s. Ukraine's general prosecutor says it has launched a criminal probe into the incident. "Russians have committed another war crime," Malashko said in his post, per Politico. (Read more Ukraine stories.)