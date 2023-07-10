Yet Another School Attack in China Leaves 6 Dead

Six people are dead and one injured after a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in southeastern China. The rampage took place Monday morning, starting at around 7:40am, in the city of Lianjiang in Guangdong province, and a 25-year-old man was arrested afterward, according to local police and media. A local government spokesperson says the victims included three children, one teacher, and two parents, reports AFP, via the Guardian . A witness interviewed by local media said that the suspect's child had been hit by a car driven by one of the adults who was attacked, though that hasn't been verified by authorities, per the AP .

Reuters notes that the attack has renewed concern in China over school safety, with attacks on schoolchildren continuing over the past few years despite officials' declarations of more efforts to combat such violence. Gun ownership in China is rare due to strict gun-safety laws, so such attacks are usually carried out with knives or DIY explosives. Now, mass anger is palpable after this latest attack. "Why do such cases still continue to emerge?" one person on the Chinese social media site Weibo posted. Others are calling for strict penalties for offenders. "I support the death penalty," one person wrote. "How many families will be destroyed by this." (Read more China stories.)