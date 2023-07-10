He Left Phone at Restaurant. Cops Say It Held Awful Videos

A popular Tennessee soccer coach left his cellphone at a restaurant, and police say what was found on that phone was unimaginable: hundreds of pictures and videos of unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17 being raped. Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, is accused of filming the rapes over a period of two decades, WAFB reports. He has been charged with child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, but more charges are expected. Police say they were contacted by a restaurant on June 22 after Campos' phone was found and workers unlocked it hoping to find information on its owner. "What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures," police say. Campos was arrested the following day.

Police say Campos, who has lived in the city of Franklin, near Nashville, for 20 years, used his position as a coach to lure boys to his home, NBC News reports. "During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods [where he had lived] where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team," police say. "After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them." Police say there were at least 10 victims, two of whom have been identified so far, but there may be more considering how many photos and videos were found. Police say some of the victims appeared so out of it, they may not even realize what was done to them. (Read more Tennessee stories.)