MyPillow Is Selling Off Pillow-Making Equipment

Hard times at MyPillow: Sales have slumped so much amid founder and CEO Mike Lindell's support of Donald Trump's election fraud claims that the company is selling off some of its pillow-making equipment. More than 850 items of "surplus equipment," including sewing machines and industrial fabric spreaders, were recently listed on auction site K-Bid, the Star Tribune reports. The company, which was dropped by major retailers including Walmart after Lindell became one of the most vocal backers of Trump's claims, is also subleasing some of its manufacturing space in Minnesota, the Hill reports.

"It was a massive, massive cancellation," Lindell tells the Star Tribune. "We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us." The company has shifted to direct sales and Lindell says he will have to replace the equipment if major retailers ever come back. He says that despite the drastic decline in sales, he hasn't laid off any employees, though some may have chosen to leave after being assigned to new roles at the MyStore online marketplace or at the Lindell Recovery Network, an addiction resource organization.

Lindell tells the Star Tribune that "of course" the lawsuits pending against him have added to his business woes. He is being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading conspiracy theories about the company's machines. He has also been told to pay $5 million to a man who proved him wrong in a "Prove Mike Wrong" contest at a "cyber symposium" he held in 2021. Lindell says he plans to hold another election-related event next month. (Read more MyPillow stories.)