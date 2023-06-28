Delta Plane Lands Safely Despite Big Problem

A Delta Air Lines plane made a highly unusual landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning, but there were no reports of injuries among the 96 passengers and five crew after the Boeing 717 came down without its front landing gear extended. Passenger Chris Skotarczak tells ABC that people on board remained calm as the flight from Atlanta landed. Flight attendants informed passengers they should brace themselves prior to touchdown, but passengers told the network the landing ended up being fairly smooth.

"While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries," the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for what they experienced." Authorities say they are working on removing the plane and reopening the runway. Two other runways at the airport are still open. The FAA is investigating why the nose gear failed to come down during the landing, CNN reports. (Read more Delta Air Lines stories.)