Musk Forms New Company to 'Understand Reality'

Elon Musk has brought xAI into the world—and that's the name of a new company, not a new child. Musk announced the formation of the artificial intelligence company Wednesday, though it's not entirely clear what its objectives are, the BBC reports. Musk tweeted that it had been formed to "understand reality." In another tweet , an account in the new company's name asked, "What are the most fundamental unanswered questions?" A company website lists a dozen team members, including Musk and engineers who have worked at companies including Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, creator of the ChatGPT chatbot.

Musk was one of the original backers of OpenAI, but he walked away from the project in 2018 due to a possible conflict of interest with Tesla, the Verge reports. He criticized OpenAI earlier this year as a "closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft," adding that it was "not what I intended at all." The xAI website says it is separate from other Musk companies but will "work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission."

Musk, who has reportedly acquired thousands of Nvidia processors for his new project, incorporated the company in a filing in Nevada in March, per Bloomberg. The new company is expected to reveal more details about its plans in a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday. In April, Musk told Tucker Carlson that he planned to create "TruthGPT" to combat what he saw as liberal bias at ChatGPT. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)