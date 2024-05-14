A bus crash in north-central Florida has left at least eight people dead and dozens more injured, reports CNN and the Ocala Star-Banner. The bus of farm workers overturned early Tuesday in Marion County, say authorities. CNN has the number of injured at 45, and the Ocala newspaper says eight of them were critically injured. Florida Highway Patrol says the bus and a Ford Ranger sideswiped each other about 6:30am on West State Road 40, causing the bus to go off the road and through a fence before overturning. The bus was en route to a farm in Dunnellon. (More Florida stories.)