Big Wild Card on New Birth Control Pill: The Cost

It's a milestone day in terms of reproductive health care: The FDA cleared the way for the first over-the-counter birth control pill to be sold. Which means at some point in early 2024, anyone will be able to walk into a store and buy the daily oral contraceptive—called Opill and made by the Irish company Perrigo—without a doctor's prescription. Coverage:

Fewer accidents: Advocates have been pushing for such an option for decades, arguing that the hurdle of having to see a doctor—the cost, having to take time off from work, etc.—has meant that many women (particularly younger women and those with low incomes) have gone without birth control as a result. In its announcement, the FDA notes that approximately half of all pregnancies in the US are unintended.

The cost: Perrigo has not fixed a price yet, and advocates for women's health say the cost will be a huge factor in determining how much of a help the drug will be. Vox notes that studies have shown a price as low as $10 can result in people skipping needed medicine. "It is clearly a huge priority for the reproductive health community to make sure that the on-the-shelf price truly is affordable for the consumers who tend to have less access to health care," Dana Singiser of Contraceptive Access Initiative tells the New York Times.