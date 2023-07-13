President Biden on Thursday said he's serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days, per the AP. The Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve the journalist, but it underscored that such talks must be held out of the public eye. Speaking at a news conference in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, Biden made clear that the US is interested. "I'm serious on a prisoner exchange," Biden said. "That process is underway."