Russia Threatens Payback After Drones Strike Moscow

Ukraine demonstrated the range of its drones on Monday, launching strikes that damaged buildings in Moscow and saying more such attacks are ahead. No injuries were reported in the strikes, which hit two nonresidential buildings, one of which is near the Ministry of Defense headquarters, CNN reports. Russia called it a terrorist attack and said its defenses blocked it, adding that the drones were "suppressed by electronic warfare means and crashed." Images from Moscow appeared to show the damage was not extensive but affected the defense complex.

A woman who lives next door to one of the buildings hit said the attack sounded more destructive than it was. "Everything started to shake," she told CNN. "It felt like the whole building had come down." Russian state media reported thick smoke was seen coming out of a high-rise business center, per USA Today. Russian strikes have hit nonresidential buildings in Ukraine as well, but the defense ministry said Monday it "reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures." The Ukraine border is less than 300 miles from Moscow. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)