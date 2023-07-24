US /
lists

Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problem

Memphis fares the worst in WalletHub ranking
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 24, 2023 4:46 PM CDT
Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problem
The Memphis skyline.   (Getty / Elizabeth Lara)

By one metric, the city with the worst homicide problem in the nation is Memphis, Tennessee. That's according to WalletHub, which didn't just look at overall numbers. The survey took into account the per-capita murder rate this year, as well has how the rate has changed from last year and 2021. The 10 cities with the biggest problems:

  1. Memphis, 70.72 overall score
  2. St. Louis, 66.36
  3. Kansas City, Missouri, 64.49
  4. Washington, DC, 59.92
  5. Detroit, 52.16
  6. Richmond, Virginia, 49.27
  7. St. Petersburg, Florida, 44.20
  8. Chicago, 43.85
  9. New Orleans, 43.65
  10. Oklahoma City, 43.24
The full ranking looked at the 40 most populous cities in the US, and Austin, Texas, fared the best, with an overall score of 18.91. (Read more lists stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X