Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problem

By one metric, the city with the worst homicide problem in the nation is Memphis, Tennessee. That's according to WalletHub, which didn't just look at overall numbers. The survey took into account the per-capita murder rate this year, as well has how the rate has changed from last year and 2021. The 10 cities with the biggest problems:

Memphis, 70.72 overall score St. Louis, 66.36 Kansas City, Missouri, 64.49 Washington, DC, 59.92 Detroit, 52.16 Richmond, Virginia, 49.27 St. Petersburg, Florida, 44.20 Chicago, 43.85 New Orleans, 43.65 Oklahoma City, 43.24