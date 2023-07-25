Golf Pro: Yep, I Cheated at PGA Tour Event

At a PGA Tour Canada developmental event last week, questions came out about a player's score. And on Monday, tour pro Justin Doeden admitted he changed his scorecard after it was signed at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, Golf Digest and Golf.com report. The issue was first brought to light by Ryan French at Monday Q Info , who spoke to golfers who played with Doeden and noticed discrepancies between his final score and what they had seen on the green. Officials pulled his scorecard and confirmed that the original score of 7 had been erased on one of the holes and replaced with a 5. Doeden's playing partner said that after he signed the scorecard, Doeden asked for it back so he could check some things.

Officials questioned Doeden, who said 5 was the correct score, but others who had seen him play that hole confirmed 7 was correct. Ultimately Doeden withdrew, and later took to Twitter to come clean. "I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date," the 28-year-old Minnesota native, who went pro in 2018, wrote. "I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9." His withdrawal moved the cut line, meaning 13 players who originally thought they'd missed the cut were able to play over the weekend after all. It's not clear what disciplinary action might be taken. (Read more PGA stories.)