For the past 16 months, a law firm commissioned by USRowing has been looking into allegations that the late Olympic champ Ted Nash had decades ago sexually abused a young teen when he was her 40-year-old running coach. Now, a lengthy report with the investigation's findings have been released, and it's not good news for the two-time Olympic medalist.

Allegations: The accusations against Nash were made by Jennifer Fox, a 64-year-old documentary filmmaker who says that when she was 13, Nash first groomed her, then started coercing her into having sex with him, multiple times over the course of several months in the early '70s, per the New York Times.

Revelation: The AP notes that Fox detailed the sexual abuse in her 2018 film The Tale, though she didn't name names. Then, last year, she granted an interview with the Times that specifically pointed the finger at Nash.