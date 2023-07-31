17-Year-Old Member of US Cycling Team Killed on Training Ride

A young member of the US national cycling team was killed while training for next month's Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Magnus White, 17, was on a training ride in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado, Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, ESPN reports. "Magnus was taken from us while doing what he loved most, riding his bike," says a GoFundMe campaign set up for the teen's family. "Magnus's greatest joy in life was cycling ... He began cycling when he was eight and quickly rose through the cycling ranks. Magnus's journey in cycling was driven by a tireless work ethic and a deep desire to achieve his personal best." He was to start his senior year in high school in the fall.