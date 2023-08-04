Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Revealed, Sort Of

Bryan Kohberger's lawyers suggested the suspect in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students had an alibi, and prosecutors demanded to know what it was. Now Kohberger's attorneys are responding, but they're not saying much: They filed an objection to the prosecutors' request that they produce an exact alibi, and in that objection, they said their client "has a long habit of going for drives alone," which is what he claims to have been doing when Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were being murdered in November of last year, but that he is "not claiming to be at a specific location" at that time, nor are there any witnesses to corroborate his specific location. "The defense has stated all that can firmly be stated at this time," the filing states, per KTVB.