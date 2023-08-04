Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Revealed, Sort Of

Bryan Kohberger's lawyers suggested the suspect in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students had an alibi, and prosecutors demanded to know what it was. Now Kohberger's attorneys are responding, but they're not saying much: They filed an objection to the prosecutors' request that they produce an exact alibi, and in that objection, they said their client "has a long habit of going for drives alone," which is what he claims to have been doing when Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were being murdered in November of last year, but that he is "not claiming to be at a specific location" at that time, nor are there any witnesses to corroborate his specific location. "The defense has stated all that can firmly be stated at this time," the filing states, per KTVB.
For that reason, the 28-year-old's attorneys state, they may corroborate Kohberger's alibi defense via witness testimony rather than by filing an official alibi, CNN reports. "Corroborating evidence may come from cross examination of state's witnesses. Corroborating evidence may come from presentation of defense experts. Mr. Kohberger is aware of and will comply with his continuing duty to disclose information," the filing states. The Daily Beast sums up the development with the headline, "Idaho Massacre Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Doesn't Seem That Airtight." (Read more Bryan Kohberger stories.)